Trump Highlights Democratic Senator-Elect’s Universal Healthcare Proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump shared a proposal on Saturday from Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed calling for the introduction of universal healthcare across the country under the name "TrumpCare."
Trump published an image on his Truth Social account showing a Nov. 12 post by El-Sayed, who secured a Senate seat representing Michigan earlier this month. The image featured conceptual designs of a gold-colored health insurance card displaying the president’s name and signature.
"This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote in his original message on the US social media platform X.
"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."
El-Sayed, a medical doctor who is set to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate, has repeatedly expressed his willingness to cooperate with Trump on developing a nationwide healthcare system, proposing that the president could claim credit for introducing the initiative.
Following Trump's decision to share the proposal, El-Sayed responded with another message, saying, "Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are,"
Trump also indicated Saturday that cooperation with Democrats could be possible on healthcare and potentially immigration, expressing confidence that bipartisan agreements could emerge despite the significant political disagreements dividing Washington.
Trump published an image on his Truth Social account showing a Nov. 12 post by El-Sayed, who secured a Senate seat representing Michigan earlier this month. The image featured conceptual designs of a gold-colored health insurance card displaying the president’s name and signature.
"This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote in his original message on the US social media platform X.
"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."
El-Sayed, a medical doctor who is set to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate, has repeatedly expressed his willingness to cooperate with Trump on developing a nationwide healthcare system, proposing that the president could claim credit for introducing the initiative.
Following Trump's decision to share the proposal, El-Sayed responded with another message, saying, "Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are,"
Trump also indicated Saturday that cooperation with Democrats could be possible on healthcare and potentially immigration, expressing confidence that bipartisan agreements could emerge despite the significant political disagreements dividing Washington.
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