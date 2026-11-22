Syrian Defense Ministry: One Soldier Dead, Two Hurt in Mine Clearing
(MENAFN) A Syrian soldier died and two colleagues were wounded during a demining operation in Deir ez-Zor province, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.
The casualties occurred in the town of Al-Tarif, in the western countryside of the eastern province, where troops were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing the ministry's media and communications department.
Deaths and injuries from leftover explosives are a recurring toll in Syria. Authorities regularly report such incidents, which stem from the 14-year conflict that former President Bashar Assad's regime waged against the Syrian people from 2011 to 2024.
The war killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people and devastated infrastructure across the country. It ended when opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, toppling the Assad regime.
Syrian authorities and international organizations, among them the International Committee of the Red Cross, are still carrying out field operations in several parts of the country to locate mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the fighting.
The casualties occurred in the town of Al-Tarif, in the western countryside of the eastern province, where troops were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing the ministry's media and communications department.
Deaths and injuries from leftover explosives are a recurring toll in Syria. Authorities regularly report such incidents, which stem from the 14-year conflict that former President Bashar Assad's regime waged against the Syrian people from 2011 to 2024.
The war killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people and devastated infrastructure across the country. It ended when opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, toppling the Assad regime.
Syrian authorities and international organizations, among them the International Committee of the Red Cross, are still carrying out field operations in several parts of the country to locate mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the fighting.
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