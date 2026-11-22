Bahrain Issues Fresh Security Warning Amid Iranian Strikes
(MENAFN) Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued another alert over a “potential threat” on Saturday evening as Iranian attacks continued, advising residents and citizens to stay calm, move to the closest secure location and monitor announcements through official communication channels.
The latest warning followed an earlier alert released by the ministry on Saturday, after which authorities reported that an Iranian strike had caused a fire at a civilian industrial facility.
Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had destroyed two American Patriot air defense radar systems located in Riffa and Awali during a missile and drone operation.
In a statement published by Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to the “continued aggression and violations of the airspace of Iran.”
Earlier, Fars had also reported that Iranian forces targeted US military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in Bahrain.
The latest warning followed an earlier alert released by the ministry on Saturday, after which authorities reported that an Iranian strike had caused a fire at a civilian industrial facility.
Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had destroyed two American Patriot air defense radar systems located in Riffa and Awali during a missile and drone operation.
In a statement published by Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to the “continued aggression and violations of the airspace of Iran.”
Earlier, Fars had also reported that Iranian forces targeted US military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in Bahrain.
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