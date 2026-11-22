Rohingya Organizations Demand Global Action After Myanmar Genocide Ruling
(MENAFN) Rohingya advocacy groups across the world called on the international community on Saturday to take immediate measures to enforce accountability following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya population.
In a joint statement supported by 64 organizations, the groups welcomed the decision in the case initiated by The Gambia in 2019, describing it as a landmark development in the pursuit of justice for Rohingya victims and survivors.
They also expressed appreciation to The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the countries that contributed support to the legal proceedings.
The organizations called on the UN Security Council to ensure Myanmar implements the court's ruling. They further urged governments to introduce arms embargoes, limit jet fuel deliveries and strengthen sanctions targeting Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army.
Addressing the humanitarian situation, the groups emphasized the need for immediate assistance to Rakhine State and better living conditions for more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in Bangladesh.
They also insisted that any future return of refugees to Myanmar must take place voluntarily and under safe conditions, with guarantees of full citizenship and equal rights.
The organizations cautioned that the court's decision would not, by itself, guarantee the protection of Rohingya civilians, stressing that meaningful international intervention was necessary to translate the ruling into tangible results.
In a joint statement supported by 64 organizations, the groups welcomed the decision in the case initiated by The Gambia in 2019, describing it as a landmark development in the pursuit of justice for Rohingya victims and survivors.
They also expressed appreciation to The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the countries that contributed support to the legal proceedings.
The organizations called on the UN Security Council to ensure Myanmar implements the court's ruling. They further urged governments to introduce arms embargoes, limit jet fuel deliveries and strengthen sanctions targeting Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army.
Addressing the humanitarian situation, the groups emphasized the need for immediate assistance to Rakhine State and better living conditions for more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in Bangladesh.
They also insisted that any future return of refugees to Myanmar must take place voluntarily and under safe conditions, with guarantees of full citizenship and equal rights.
The organizations cautioned that the court's decision would not, by itself, guarantee the protection of Rohingya civilians, stressing that meaningful international intervention was necessary to translate the ruling into tangible results.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment