Eisenkot Reopens Coalition Negotiations with Netanyahu’s Likud Party
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot, the politician assigned to assemble Israel’s next government, has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to resume negotiations aimed at establishing a broad-based governing coalition, according to Israeli media reports published Saturday.
The Israeli newspaper Maariv said Eisenkot had requested a meeting with Likud’s negotiating representatives on Sunday to discuss possible arrangements and examine different pathways toward forming a government.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the invitation as part of its efforts to establish the “broadest possible government.” However, an earlier meeting between the two sides on the previous Sunday concluded without reaching an agreement.
According to Israel Hayom, Likud is seeking assurances that Yashar will abandon the possibility of establishing a minority administration with parliamentary backing from Arab parties.
The newspaper also reported that Likud intends to demand commitments rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, retaining Israeli military forces in territories it identifies as security zones and preserving existing detention arrangements for members of Hamas’ “Nukhba” unit.
Additional reported demands include ending unilateral parliamentary initiatives concerning judicial reforms and legislation governing the media.
Neither Likud nor Yashar had issued a public response to the reported conditions as of 1830 GMT.
Eisenkot’s Change Bloc currently controls 48 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset. Meanwhile, the two Arab-led parties collectively hold 19 seats, potentially allowing a minority government to secure backing from 67 lawmakers if they support it without formally joining the coalition.
Earlier, on Nov. 11, Democrats leader Yair Golan advocated opening negotiations with Arab political parties to establish an alternative administration capable of replacing Netanyahu.
However, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beytenu and a member of the Change Bloc, has rejected participation in any government that includes Arab parties or depends on their parliamentary support.
The Israeli newspaper Maariv said Eisenkot had requested a meeting with Likud’s negotiating representatives on Sunday to discuss possible arrangements and examine different pathways toward forming a government.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the invitation as part of its efforts to establish the “broadest possible government.” However, an earlier meeting between the two sides on the previous Sunday concluded without reaching an agreement.
According to Israel Hayom, Likud is seeking assurances that Yashar will abandon the possibility of establishing a minority administration with parliamentary backing from Arab parties.
The newspaper also reported that Likud intends to demand commitments rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, retaining Israeli military forces in territories it identifies as security zones and preserving existing detention arrangements for members of Hamas’ “Nukhba” unit.
Additional reported demands include ending unilateral parliamentary initiatives concerning judicial reforms and legislation governing the media.
Neither Likud nor Yashar had issued a public response to the reported conditions as of 1830 GMT.
Eisenkot’s Change Bloc currently controls 48 seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset. Meanwhile, the two Arab-led parties collectively hold 19 seats, potentially allowing a minority government to secure backing from 67 lawmakers if they support it without formally joining the coalition.
Earlier, on Nov. 11, Democrats leader Yair Golan advocated opening negotiations with Arab political parties to establish an alternative administration capable of replacing Netanyahu.
However, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beytenu and a member of the Change Bloc, has rejected participation in any government that includes Arab parties or depends on their parliamentary support.
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