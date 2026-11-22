Bahrain Reports Fire at Industrial Facility Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN) Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced Saturday that an Iranian strike had triggered a fire at an industrial facility described as civilian, while Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had targeted two American military installations in the country.
“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” the ministry said in a statement published on the US social media platform X. It added that Civil Defense teams had been deployed to contain the blaze but withheld the name and location of the affected facility.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency said the Revolutionary Guards had carried out attacks against US military bases at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in retaliation for “the actions of the American enemy.”
Earlier in the day, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry had issued a security warning over a “potential threat,” calling on residents and citizens to stay composed, move to the closest secure area and monitor announcements through official government platforms.
“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” the ministry said in a statement published on the US social media platform X. It added that Civil Defense teams had been deployed to contain the blaze but withheld the name and location of the affected facility.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency said the Revolutionary Guards had carried out attacks against US military bases at Sheikh Isa and Juffair in retaliation for “the actions of the American enemy.”
Earlier in the day, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry had issued a security warning over a “potential threat,” calling on residents and citizens to stay composed, move to the closest secure area and monitor announcements through official government platforms.
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