London Demonstrators Demand Tighter Controls on Artificial Intelligence
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of London on Saturday, urging authorities to introduce stronger safeguards for artificial intelligence (AI) and highlighting concerns about the risks associated with its accelerating advancement.
The protesters assembled near the BBC headquarters in central London before proceeding toward the Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street. The march focused exclusively on AI regulation, reflecting increasing public anxiety over the technology's potential consequences.
The rally was arranged by Pause AI UK, an organization advocating for a suspension of work on advanced AI systems, particularly frontier models.
Participants displayed banners warning about the possible dangers of artificial intelligence while chanting slogans demanding stricter oversight of its development and deployment.
Among the messages displayed on their placards were "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future".
The demonstration followed a similar protest in February, when more than 300 people marched from OpenAI's London headquarters through the King's Cross district to the offices of Google and Meta. Their main demand was for the chief executives of major AI companies to publicly endorse a temporary halt to the development of advanced artificial intelligence.
The protesters assembled near the BBC headquarters in central London before proceeding toward the Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street. The march focused exclusively on AI regulation, reflecting increasing public anxiety over the technology's potential consequences.
The rally was arranged by Pause AI UK, an organization advocating for a suspension of work on advanced AI systems, particularly frontier models.
Participants displayed banners warning about the possible dangers of artificial intelligence while chanting slogans demanding stricter oversight of its development and deployment.
Among the messages displayed on their placards were "Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future".
The demonstration followed a similar protest in February, when more than 300 people marched from OpenAI's London headquarters through the King's Cross district to the offices of Google and Meta. Their main demand was for the chief executives of major AI companies to publicly endorse a temporary halt to the development of advanced artificial intelligence.
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