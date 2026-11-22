Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Targeting Riyadh Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition announced Saturday that its forces had brought down another unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region.
“A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed,” coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a post on the US social media platform X, without providing additional information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense released five emergency alerts during the day, two covering the capital and the remaining three concerning Najran, Al-Sulayyil governorate and Jazan.
The announcement followed an earlier coalition statement reporting the interception of three ballistic missiles directed at Riyadh and another drone approaching the kingdom’s southern territories. With the latest incident, the reported number of intercepted projectiles on Saturday reached three ballistic missiles and two drones.
The developments come as confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition intensify, with previous attacks targeting airports and energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh has headed a military alliance backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthi movement since 2015.
The Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, along with several other areas of the country since 2014.
“A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed,” coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a post on the US social media platform X, without providing additional information about the incident.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense released five emergency alerts during the day, two covering the capital and the remaining three concerning Najran, Al-Sulayyil governorate and Jazan.
The announcement followed an earlier coalition statement reporting the interception of three ballistic missiles directed at Riyadh and another drone approaching the kingdom’s southern territories. With the latest incident, the reported number of intercepted projectiles on Saturday reached three ballistic missiles and two drones.
The developments come as confrontations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition intensify, with previous attacks targeting airports and energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh has headed a military alliance backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthi movement since 2015.
The Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, along with several other areas of the country since 2014.
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