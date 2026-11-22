Lieberman Maintains Netanyahu’s Removal as His Primary Political Objective
(MENAFN) Avigdor Lieberman, head of Israel’s Yisrael Beytenu party, reaffirmed his determination to remove caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office, describing it as his “main goal” amid what he considers an unprecedented deterioration in Israel’s image among the American public.
“My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu,” Lieberman said during an interview broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday. He cautioned that including Ra’am, also known as the United Arab List, in a future governing coalition would run counter to this objective.
The former defense minister maintained that forming a government dependent on Ra’am and the Joint List, even if both parties only abstained during a parliamentary confidence vote, could pave the way for Netanyahu to regain power.
Lieberman also identified declining American support for Israel as the country's most pressing immediate concern. He argued that Israel had never experienced such a significant loss of public backing in the United States throughout its history.
In the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, Netanyahu’s political alliance secured 53 seats, compared with 48 won by the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu. Arab political parties collectively obtained 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
On Nov. 11, Democrats leader Yair Golan urged political groups to begin discussions with Arab parties over establishing an alternative government capable of replacing Netanyahu. However, Lieberman has firmly rejected participation in any administration that includes Arab parties or relies on their parliamentary backing.
Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the Change Bloc, the responsibility of assembling a new government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has an initial 28-day period to complete the task, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days. Should he fail to secure a governing majority, Herzog may transfer the mandate to another member of parliament.
“My main goal right now is to oust Netanyahu,” Lieberman said during an interview broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday. He cautioned that including Ra’am, also known as the United Arab List, in a future governing coalition would run counter to this objective.
The former defense minister maintained that forming a government dependent on Ra’am and the Joint List, even if both parties only abstained during a parliamentary confidence vote, could pave the way for Netanyahu to regain power.
Lieberman also identified declining American support for Israel as the country's most pressing immediate concern. He argued that Israel had never experienced such a significant loss of public backing in the United States throughout its history.
In the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, Netanyahu’s political alliance secured 53 seats, compared with 48 won by the rival Change Bloc, which includes Yisrael Beytenu. Arab political parties collectively obtained 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
On Nov. 11, Democrats leader Yair Golan urged political groups to begin discussions with Arab parties over establishing an alternative government capable of replacing Netanyahu. However, Lieberman has firmly rejected participation in any administration that includes Arab parties or relies on their parliamentary backing.
Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog assigned Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the Change Bloc, the responsibility of assembling a new government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has an initial 28-day period to complete the task, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days. Should he fail to secure a governing majority, Herzog may transfer the mandate to another member of parliament.
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