MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venice, Italy, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The all-new all-electric SUV, the HONGQI EHS4, made its global debut at the historic Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia in Venice, Italy. The event brought together approximately 150 European dealers, media representatives, KOLs and industry guests to witness an important milestone in HONGQI's development in the European market.

With the theme“Elegance Beyond Everyday”, the HONGQI EHS4 embodies a European Neoclassical Design Philosophy, bringing together Eastern cultural heritage, global design perspectives and intelligent technology to offer European consumers a new all-electric mobility experience.









A Legacy of Excellence: Modern Luxury Through Neoclassical Design

Building on 68 years of automotive heritage, HONGQI continues to bring together Eastern cultural traditions and international design perspectives. Through its Munich Advanced Design Centre, the brand draws on European consumer needs, incorporating Eastern cultural heritage and its longstanding commitment to quality into a European Neoclassical Design Philosophy, exploring a distinctive expression of luxury that reflects contemporary European aesthetics.

Inspired by the elegance and balance of Neoclassical design, the EHS4 brings this philosophy to life through carefully considered details. Its Celadon Paint captures the soft, refined beauty of traditional Longquan celadon, while the Eyes of Infinite Allure lighting design creates a distinctive visual identity through flowing light and shadow. Inside, the Crystal Control Knob adds a refined touch to the cabin. Together, these details reflect the fusion of Eastern heritage and global aesthetics.



A Four-Act Experience: A Journey of Eastern and Western Cultural Exchange

The launch event unfolded through a four-act experience, bringing together the water-inspired atmosphere of Venice, HONGQI's brand heritage and the technology of the EHS4. From an opening inspired by the interplay of light and water and opportunities for guest interaction, to the exploration of Eastern and Western cultural influences and the presentation of the vehicle, each act offered a deeper insight into the brand's philosophy and the EHS4's distinctive appeal.

One of the highlights was a live demonstration featuring the loading of musical instruments used by a chamber ensemble into the vehicle. This provided a tangible illustration of the EHS4's flexible cabin space, conveying the product philosophy of“room for both art and everyday life”.



The“3+1” Core Product Strengths: Delivering Quality All-Electric Mobility

The HONGQI EHS4 is built around three core strengths – driving range, safety and space – complemented by its European Neoclassical Design Philosophy, forming a“3+1” product value proposition.

In terms of safety, the vehicle features a body structure with nine horizontal and seven vertical structural members, 73% high-strength steel and seven airbags. It is also equipped with a CATL battery system, supported by the AI BMS Always-On Safety Early Warning System, comprehensive high-voltage protection and 50 DVP tests, further enhancing battery safety.

In terms of space, the EHS4 achieves 87.4% space utilization, balancing passenger comfort with practical storage capacity. The vehicle's versatile interior layout offers the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of everyday needs and activities.

Beyond space and practicality, the vehicle also delivers a refined cabin experience. Through comprehensive NVH optimization, the EHS4 achieves a cabin noise level of just 59 dB at 60 km/h. It also incorporates water-based damping technology (LASD) and eco-friendly adhesive encapsulation, combining cabin comfort with environmental considerations.



Opening a New Chapter for HONGQI in Europe

The global debut in Venice marks not only the official introduction of the HONGQI EHS4, but also reflects the brand's commitment to further strengthening its presence in the European market. From its Eastern cultural heritage and longstanding commitment to quality, to product development shaped around European consumer needs and the expression of a European Neoclassical Design Philosophy, the EHS4 represents HONGQI's continued exploration of how cultural heritage, international design perspectives and advanced automotive technology can come together in its global development.

In Italy, HONGQI is exclusively imported and distributed by Eurasia Motor Company (EMC Auto). Headquartered in Palazzolo sull'Oglio, in the Province of Brescia, the company supports local consumers through a nationwide sales and service network, comprising 93 dealers and 209 sales and authorised repair outlets.

Guided by its philosophy of“In Europe, Understand Europe, For Europe”, HONGQI will continue to strengthen its presence across the European market, bringing more high-quality mobility choices tailored to the needs of local consumers.

Eastern elegance, bringing a new expression of luxury mobility to Europe.

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