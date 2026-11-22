MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The joint meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party regarding seat-sharing negotiations in view of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is set to take place from Monday onwards.

According to sources, the first meeting regarding deliberations on the number of seats being sought by the alliance partners will take place at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the SP has constituted a committee which will lead discussions on behalf of the party.

In a post on the social media platform X, the party named SP's National General Secretary and MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh President Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajeev Rai and Iqra Hasan as committee members.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Imran Masood stressed the need for coordination between the alliance partners to ensure the INDIA bloc's victory in the polls.

Further, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad ruled out the possibility of any disagreement between the INDIA bloc allies over the distribution of Assembly seats while speaking to IANS.

"There is no possibility of any differences between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing. Everything is being discussed and decided thoughtfully, keeping in mind the common goal of removing the anti-people government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is absolutely no possibility of any differences over seat-sharing," Prasad said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput emphasised that the alliance was focused on ensuring adequate political representation for marginalised and disadvantaged sections of society.

Speaking to IANS, Rajput said, "Our discussions are underway. We are focusing on the marginalised, including the Nal, Neel, Kol, and Bhil communities, as well as the backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, women, the youth, farmers, the oppressed, and minorities. Upon winning the election, we will ensure that representatives from all these sections reach the Legislative Assembly."

Addressing the media on Saturday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had stressed the "winnability" factor for the distribution of seats.

"Our discussions are still underway. The basis should be the winnability of seats. Everyone sitting here, along with the people of Uttar Pradesh, understands that if we want to save democracy and the Constitution, the BJP must be removed from power," he said.

"When we examine things in great detail and consider various factors, we find that there are still many seats that the Congress can win. We will give those suggestions," Yadav added.