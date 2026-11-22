MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) The events unfolding in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) since June have exposed a widening gulf between aspirations of local residents and Pakistan government's approach towards governing the occupied territory.

Protests which erupted in PoJK over economic hardships have transformed into a confrontation over political rights, institutional accountability and the limits of regional autonomy.

The scale of civilian casualties in PoJK have evolved a domestic political dispute into a human rights issue that warrants international scrutiny, according to a report in Greece-based Geopolitico.

Protests which erupted in PoJK over economic hardships have transformed into a confrontation over political rights, institutional accountability and the limits of regional autonomy. The scale of civilian casualties in PoJK have evolved a domestic political dispute into a human rights issue that warrants international scrutiny, according to a report in Greece-based Geopolitico.

At least 96 protesters and six members of the police and paramilitary forces have been killed since the protests in PoJK erupted in June, according to a communication reportedly addressed to the Pakistani government by six United Nations Special Rapporteurs on September 4.

The concerns raised by the UN experts extend beyond the number of fatalities that occurred in PoJK during the protests. These include allegations involving use of tear gas, live ammunition, physical violence, restrictions on telecommunications, arrests of journalists and political activists and measures impacting more than 200 people, according to a report in Geopolitico.

Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Organisation and local activists have said that 101-119 people were killed and more than 910 people were reportedly injured during the unrest in PoJK.

Although these figures remain difficult to substantiate independently, the consistency of accounts emerging from local community highlight the need to carry out comprehensive examination of the conduct of Pakistan's security forces.

Restrictions on accessing information have been made it difficult to determine accurate record of events.

The most disturbing allegations involve how the families trying to recover the bodies of their loved ones were treated in PoJK.

The Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Organisation reportedly said that family of Fahad Barkat was allegedly asked to sign a declaration identifying him as a terrorist killed during a police encounter before his body could be handed over to the family. As the family refused to agree to the demand, the Pakistani authorities reportedly themselves performed his last rites, according to a report in Geopolitico.

Similar allegations have been made in other cases, including accounts attributed to the communication from the UN Special Rapporteurs. If these allegations are found accurate, such practices would represent a serious violation of human dignity and an attempt to impose an official interpretation of events upon families of the deceased people. The issue is not only about conducting last rites as the authorities by attaching the label of terrorism to people killed during protests risk depriving victims of public recognition while discouraging others from participating in protests.

For decades, Pakistan has portrayed itself as the advocate of the rights and political aspirations of Kashmiris.

However, the allegations that have emerged from PoJK pose direct challenge to Pakistan's diplomatic narrative.

"The immediate priorities should include an impartial investigation into civilian and security-force casualties, restoration of communications, unrestricted access for journalists and human rights observers, judicial review of the designation of JAAC, and the release of individuals detained solely for peacefully exercising their political rights. The international community must apply consistent standards to human rights concerns across Kashmir, regardless of which government administers the territory concerned," a report in Geopolitico said.

"Ultimately, the crisis is about far more than the price of flour or the ability of the authorities to contain public demonstrations. It concerns the relationship between political power and civil liberties, the right of communities to demand accountable governance, and the responsibility of the state to protect human life. Silencing dissent cannot substitute for addressing its causes. Nor can restrictions on information erase the obligation to establish the truth," it also added.