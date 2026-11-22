Assam Invests Rs 4000 Crore to Transform ITIs into Skill Centers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Assam government has targeted investing over Rs 4000 crore to turn the ITIs and skill ecosystems of the state into world-class Centres of Excellence. In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "We are driving a ₹4,000+ Crore plan in targeted investments to turn our ITIs and skill ecosystems into world-class Centres of Excellence."

Elaborating on the technical overhaul, Sarma said the government has rolled out a "₹2,390+ Crore Industry 4.0 Overhaul with Tata Technologies and 20+ global OEMs" to upgrade 77 technical institutions, including 43 ITIs and 34 Polytechnics. He noted that through this initiative, local youth are being trained in cutting-edge domains such as "Electric Vehicles, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, IoT, and AI-driven manufacturing right in their home districts."

"₹2,390+ Crore Industry 4.0 Overhaul with Tata Technologies and 20+ global OEMs to transform 77 technical institutions (43 ITIs and 34 Polytechnics) into futuristic Centres of Excellence. Students in these ITIs are mastering Electric Vehicles (EV), Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, IoT and AI-driven manufacturing right in their home districts. The ₹1,016 Crore Assam Skill University is Eastern India's first government skill university taking shape in Mangaldai. From vocational diplomas to B.Tech, MBA, and PhD in AI, Data Science, and Digital Manufacturing, the University will bridge the historic divide between "vocational training" and "higher academic prestige,” he posted on X.

To expand the footprint of technical education beyond urban pockets, Sarma detailed a "₹600 Crore Hub-and-Spoke School Skill Network in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan." He affirmed the deployment of 50 satellite-connected hubs and 500 spoke centres. Sarma further outlined industry-linked initiatives such as PSU-backed clusters in Jorhat with Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Tinsukia with Oil India Limited to meet core regional demands. He added that a Skill India International Centre in Guwahati, alongside nine Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence and an "international partnership with ITE Singapore," will prepare Assam's youth for global employment opportunities.

“₹600 Crore Hub-and-Spoke School Skill Network in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam is deploying satellite-connected 50 Skill Hubs and 500 Spoke Centres across state institutions, ensuring that industry-grade skilling reaches last-mile rural classrooms and does not just remain limited to urban centres. Industry-Led Clusters & Global Mobility like PM-SETU Clusters, dedicated PSU-backed ITI clusters in Jorhat (with Numaligarh Refinery Limited) and Tinsukia (with Oil India Limited) to align training directly with Northeast India's core industrial needs. A Skill India International Centre (SIIC) is also coming up in Guwahati, with 9 Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence across districts like Majuli, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Dibrugarh and an international partnership with ITE Singapore to prepare Assam's youth for global careers,” CM added in the post.

He further stated, "Whether it is an IIT or an ITI, for me, both are equally the treasures of my country, the strength of my nation, and the future of India. Yesterday, on a single day, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji addressed the Platinum Jubilee of IIT Kharagpur in the morning and the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh for ITI toppers in Lucknow in the evening. His message was clear: a Viksit Bharat will not be built by degrees alone, but by skilled hands, and ITI graduates deserve the exact same respect and stature as IIT alumni."

He also said that, in Assam, we are following this in letter and spirit by not just hosting higher educational institutes of repute but by strengthening the skill apparatus needed to drive ideas into execution. "The aspiration of a New Assam is clear- we should not be just supplying manpower to the rest of the country; we should build Assam as the Skill Capital of Eastern India, ready to power a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said in his X post. (ANI)