A family pilgrimage that began with prayers, temple visits and a journey together ended in unimaginable tragedy after nine members were killed when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Kota district early Sunday. The family had travelled together in three vehicles, with 36 relatives setting out from Maharashtra's Dhule district to visit several religious destinations.

Major road accident in Kota, Rajasthan!

Nine members of the same family, including children, were tragically killed when a Cruiser collided with a truck parked on the Kota-Udaipur highway. Six people are seriously injured.

They were all returning home after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji. A trip turned into mourning.

#Kota #Rajasthan

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 22, 2026

Watch | Nine devotees from Maharashtra's Dhule district were killed and six others injured after their cruiser vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kota highway in Rajasthan early Sunday.

The victims were returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple.

The deceased and injured are reportedly residents of Dhule district.

Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a government hospital for treatment. The tragedy has plunged the district into mourning.

- United News of India (@uniindianews) November 22, 2026

Kota, Rajasthan: Nine people were killed and six injured after a Cruiser carrying 16 pilgrims collided with a stationary truck near Shambhupura. Police and administrative officials, along with PWD and NHAI officials, inspected the accident site. The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji Temple. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Dhule district in Maharashtra after post-mortem examinations.

- IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

Kota, Rajasthan: Nine people, including children, lose their lives after a Cruiser vehicle collides with a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan. The victims were returning from Khatu Shyamji. Six others sustain injuries and are undergoing treatment IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

What was supposed to be a memorable pilgrimage turned into a nightmare when one of the three vehicles, carrying members of two brothers' families, crashed into a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur National Highway around 1 am. The accident claimed nine lives, including those of women and children, while eight others were injured, police said. The victims were returning home after visiting Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan.

The horror of the accident became even more apparent when relatives travelling in the other two vehicles recalled receiving a phone call about the crash and rushing towards the spot, only to find that several members of their family had died.

36 relatives travelled together in three vehicles

According to family member Pradeep, 36 relatives from Dhule had started their pilgrimage on November 17 in three MUVs. Their itinerary included visits to Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Sanwariya Seth, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji and finally Khatu Shyamji.

After completing their pilgrimage, the group left Khatu Shyamji at around 4.30 pm on Saturday to begin its return journey.

Another relative, Nandkishore, said the three vehicles were travelling together initially. However, the MUV involved in the accident moved ahead of the other two and was approximately 40-45 km in front when the collision occurred.

The vehicle was carrying two brothers, Babulal and Sajjan, along with their wives and children.

The other family members were travelling behind in the remaining two vehicles. They had no idea that the vehicle ahead was heading towards a fatal accident.

'We received a call that an accident had happened'

Recounting the moments after the accident, a family member told ANI that the relatives travelling in the other two vehicles received a phone call informing them about the crash.

A family returning after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam Ji Temple was devastated by a tragic accident!

In Rajasthan's Kota district, a Cruiser vehicle rammed into a parked truck, killing 9 people and seriously injuring 6 others. Children were also among the deceased.

#Kota Dimagi Naxal Party (@DimagiNaxanfyw) November 22, 2026

The family immediately rushed towards the accident site.

"We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the relative said.

The family member said that by the time they reached the spot, the vehicle had been badly damaged and some of the injured had already been taken to hospital.

"The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital," the relative recalled.

The family also described how they had been travelling together as a group of 36 people in three vehicles, with all the passengers being relatives.

"Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the family member said.

For the relatives who had been following the vehicle, the journey home suddenly became a desperate attempt to reach their loved ones and understand what had happened.

Pradeep said he received a call around 1 am from his niece Mayuri Panwar, who was travelling in the vehicle involved in the accident.

By the time the other two vehicles reached the spot, police had already shifted most of the bodies to the hospital. Three bodies were still trapped inside the mangled MUV, he said.

What caused the fatal Kota road accident?

According to police, the accident took place around 1 am when the MUV collided with a truck parked along the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway.

Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said nine people, including women and children, died at the spot, while eight others sustained injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the MUV driver might have dozed off while driving, causing the vehicle to crash into the truck.

However, the circumstances surrounding the truck's presence on the roadside have also become part of the investigation.

Truck driver Haroon told reporters that he had pulled over to check a fault in his vehicle and was standing some distance away when the speeding MUV rammed into it.

He claimed that the impact threw him around 20 feet away from the road. He regained consciousness after approximately 10 minutes and alerted the police and ambulance services.

However, Pradeep alleged that the truck had been parked without its parking lights switched on. The conflicting accounts are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

Who were the nine victims?

The deceased were identified as Usha (60), Sushila (65), Kailash (45), Janvi (6), Sajjan (60), Anita (40), Babulal (60), Janvi (13) and Madhvi (45).

The presence of two children among those killed has added to the tragedy for the family, which had undertaken the pilgrimage together.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kota city Kapil Sharma said the bodies were being handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examinations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor said a case had been registered under relevant sections against the truck driver and further investigation was underway.

PM Modi announces financial assistance for victims' families

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths in the accident.

The Prime Minister announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The next of kin of each deceased person will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.