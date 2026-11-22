Iran Says Missile Hit Near US F-16, Forcing Emergency Landing
(MENAFN) Iran's army said Saturday that an air defense missile detonated close to a US F-16 on Friday evening, damaging the aircraft and forcing its pilot to cut the mission short and land in an emergency, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
In a statement from its public relations office, the army said locally built air defense systems in southern Iran, operating within the country's integrated air defense network, picked up and identified the jet. The systems then tracked the aircraft and launched a missile at it, the statement said.
The missile exploded near the F-16, according to the army, and the pilot was compelled to set down at "one of the nearest airports in the region," according to the statement.
Iran's army did not say which airport received the aircraft. The US military has not publicly confirmed the incident.
In a statement from its public relations office, the army said locally built air defense systems in southern Iran, operating within the country's integrated air defense network, picked up and identified the jet. The systems then tracked the aircraft and launched a missile at it, the statement said.
The missile exploded near the F-16, according to the army, and the pilot was compelled to set down at "one of the nearest airports in the region," according to the statement.
Iran's army did not say which airport received the aircraft. The US military has not publicly confirmed the incident.
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