Three Children Among Civilians Killed in West Kordofan, Group Says
(MENAFN) Sudan's Dar Hamar Emergency Committee on Saturday charged the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with a deadly attack on villages north of Abu Zabad, in West Kordofan state, that left several civilians dead, among them three children and two women.
In a statement, the relief group said the killings occurred Friday. It did not say how many people died in total.
The committee also reported that an RSF unit intercepted two herders driving roughly 400 sheep from the Wad Banda district to a market in Al-Sudairat. The fighters took the flock and led the herders away, it said. Residents of Wad Banda villages then set out to retrieve the animals, and nothing has been heard from them since.
The group alleged that the RSF has been looting areas as the Sudanese army pushes forward.
A second statement from the committee accused the RSF of killing and forcing out residents in the Abu Qalb area. According to the group, the fighters shot dead three unarmed civilians in Al-Dumaira village and plundered homes and property across dozens of villages, driving hundreds of families from their homes.
The scale of displacement is climbing. The International Organization for Migration said Thursday that insecurity had pushed another 930 people out of Abu Zabad city. That raises the number uprooted from the wider district since Nov. 14 to 3,670.
Combat in West Kordofan has escalated in recent days as the Sudanese army has advanced, seizing Al-Khuwai and areas near Abu Zabad and Al-Nuhud.
The conflict between the army and the RSF began in April 2023 over a dispute about folding the paramilitary force into the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
In a statement, the relief group said the killings occurred Friday. It did not say how many people died in total.
The committee also reported that an RSF unit intercepted two herders driving roughly 400 sheep from the Wad Banda district to a market in Al-Sudairat. The fighters took the flock and led the herders away, it said. Residents of Wad Banda villages then set out to retrieve the animals, and nothing has been heard from them since.
The group alleged that the RSF has been looting areas as the Sudanese army pushes forward.
A second statement from the committee accused the RSF of killing and forcing out residents in the Abu Qalb area. According to the group, the fighters shot dead three unarmed civilians in Al-Dumaira village and plundered homes and property across dozens of villages, driving hundreds of families from their homes.
The scale of displacement is climbing. The International Organization for Migration said Thursday that insecurity had pushed another 930 people out of Abu Zabad city. That raises the number uprooted from the wider district since Nov. 14 to 3,670.
Combat in West Kordofan has escalated in recent days as the Sudanese army has advanced, seizing Al-Khuwai and areas near Abu Zabad and Al-Nuhud.
The conflict between the army and the RSF began in April 2023 over a dispute about folding the paramilitary force into the military. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
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