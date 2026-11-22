Syrian Soldier Killed, Two Injured During Mine-Clearing Mission
(MENAFN) A Syrian soldier was killed and two others sustained injuries while carrying out a mine-clearance operation in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced Sunday.
The casualties occurred as military personnel were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," according to the ministry's media and communications department.
Syrian authorities frequently report fatalities and injuries resulting from explosions involving mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the 14-year conflict between the former regime of Bashar Assad and opposition forces, which lasted from 2011 to 2024.
The conflict claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, injured many more and caused widespread damage to the country's infrastructure. It ended with opposition fighters entering Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing down the Assad government.
Syrian authorities, alongside international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, continue conducting operations across several areas to locate and remove landmines and unexploded weapons left over from the war.
The casualties occurred as military personnel were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif," according to the ministry's media and communications department.
Syrian authorities frequently report fatalities and injuries resulting from explosions involving mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the 14-year conflict between the former regime of Bashar Assad and opposition forces, which lasted from 2011 to 2024.
The conflict claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, injured many more and caused widespread damage to the country's infrastructure. It ended with opposition fighters entering Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing down the Assad government.
Syrian authorities, alongside international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, continue conducting operations across several areas to locate and remove landmines and unexploded weapons left over from the war.
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