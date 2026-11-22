MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Israeli Yashar party and prime minister-designate tasked with forming a new government in Israel, acknowledged that the burning of Palestinian property, vehicles, and homes by extremist groups constitutes "Jewish terrorism," calling for such attacks to be named as such and for their perpetrators to be held accountable.

In remarks aired Sunday by Israel's Channel 12, Eisenkot said the attacks constitute terrorist activity that undermines regional stability and endangers citizens' lives.

He criticized the policies pursued in the West Bank by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying they have pushed conditions on the ground to the "brink of chaos" amid a lack of measures to contain the escalation.

Eisenkot called on the Israeli government and the "security establishment" to use all available tools, including administrative detentions and operations carried out by the Shin Bet, to halt attacks by extremist groups, pursue perpetrators, and impose severe penalties against them.

The remarks come as settler attacks on citizens and their property continue in the West Bank, reflecting the scale of an escalation whose gravity is now acknowledged even within Israeli political circles.

//Petra// NQ