MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 22 (Petra) –During a meeting held at his office on Sunday, Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed with the British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, the various aspects of Jordanian-British relations.

The two sides also underlined importance of further developing these ties across all sectors and expanding horizons of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment spheres and promoting the strategic mutual partnership.

The meeting also addressed the region's current situation, as well as repercussions of the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel on the regional security and stability and the world at large.

Fayez said "Jordan will not permit its territory to become a battlefield for any party, strongly" condemning the acts of aggression committed against Jordan and the Arab Gulf states by Iran and its regional proxies.

Jordan remains a "strong and steadfast" nation, thanks to the wisdom and political acumen of His Majesty King Abdullah II, his prominent international status, resilience of the armed forces and security services, and the national unity that binds the Jordanian people, he pointed out.

Regarding the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, Fayez commended the British government's decision to ban import of goods produced in Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its move to impose restrictions on services linked to these settlements.

He also welcomed the decision to impose sanctions on Israeli companies involved in the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

He also valued Britain's support of His Majesty's efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

He called for continued joint Jordanian-British efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and to compel the occupying state to implement all terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip.

For his part, the ambassador underscored the importance of the strategic Jordanian-UK partnership across various fields, citing its role in ending regional conflicts and restoring security and stability.

He further commended "strength" of the existing bilateral relations, citing His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to foster security and stability in the region.

//Petra//AG