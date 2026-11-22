Army Chief, Japanese Ambassador Talk Military Cooperation
Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis, met on Sunday at the General Command with the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan, Asari Hideki.
In the presence of several senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, Harasis and the Japanese Ambassador discussed joint cooperation and coordination avenues across various military, operational, training, and logistical fields.
The effort aims to achieve shared goals that serve the two friendly nations' armed forces, according to a JAF statement.
//Petra// AG
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