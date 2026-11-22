UK-EU Deal Goes Ahead Even If Student Fees Row Drags On
(MENAFN) Agreements struck at Friday's UK-EU summit will go ahead whether or not the two sides settle a separate dispute over university tuition fees for EU students, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the BBC on Saturday.
The package would strip most checks from British food exports to the EU, in return for the UK aligning with some EU rules from 2028. It also covers energy and a new youth mobility scheme.
The tuition issue remains open. The EU has proposed that its students pay the same fees as British students at UK universities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she was “confident” a solution would be found.
Miliband said the government would bring legislation before Parliament to implement the agreements, and that the UK would make no new contributions to the EU budget under the summit package.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Treasury estimated the deal could lift the UK economy by up to £17 billion ($22.2 billion) a year. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch disputed that estimate and criticized the requirement for British farmers to follow EU rules.
Asked whether the UK would consider rejoining the bloc, Miliband said “all the options will be on the table,” and added that the government would stick to its existing red lines during the current Parliament.
The package would strip most checks from British food exports to the EU, in return for the UK aligning with some EU rules from 2028. It also covers energy and a new youth mobility scheme.
The tuition issue remains open. The EU has proposed that its students pay the same fees as British students at UK universities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday she was “confident” a solution would be found.
Miliband said the government would bring legislation before Parliament to implement the agreements, and that the UK would make no new contributions to the EU budget under the summit package.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Treasury estimated the deal could lift the UK economy by up to £17 billion ($22.2 billion) a year. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch disputed that estimate and criticized the requirement for British farmers to follow EU rules.
Asked whether the UK would consider rejoining the bloc, Miliband said “all the options will be on the table,” and added that the government would stick to its existing red lines during the current Parliament.
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