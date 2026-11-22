MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

Following the strike, the Sparta II drifted into Finnish territorial waters, where it remains anchored. All 16 crew members were evacuated to another Russian vessel.

Photographs and videos released by the Finnish Border Guard show several vessels spraying water onto the Sparta II with water cannons overnight in an attempt to extinguish the fire and cool down the containers on its deck.

According to the Finnish Defence Forces, the vessel was heading toward Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad when it was damaged in international waters west of the Russian island of Gogland. Russian officials have also confirmed this information.

Finland suspects Russian helicopter of violating its airspace

According to LSEG data, the Sparta II is a 121-meter Russian-flagged cargo vessel owned by the Russian shipping company Oboronlogistics. It departed from St. Petersburg on Friday.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury lists the vessel as being subject to American sanctions.

According to the company's website, Oboronlogistics provides logistics services to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian cargo ship caught fire in the Gulf of Finland on the morning of Saturday, November 21, following a drone attack.

Photo: Finnish Border Guard