France Seeks Renewed Ties With Israel, Focuses On Lebanon Security
(MENAFN) France wants to establish a "balanced" and "functional" working relationship with Israel's next government, with security arrangements in southern Lebanon among its main priorities, French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo said Sunday.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J.
She said President Emmanuel Macron supported renewed dialogue with Israel and expressed hope that discussions could take place in a calmer atmosphere than in recent years.
France recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon Security Arrangements
Rufo said France and its European partners could contribute to establishing a security mechanism under a US-mediated agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
The mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
A framework agreement brokered by Washington in June calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon in stages.
However, challenges surrounding Hezbollah's disarmament and the deployment of the Lebanese army to replace its presence have raised fears of a security vacuum once UNIFIL's mandate expires.
Israel's continued presence at positions in southern Lebanon has further complicated efforts to establish alternative security arrangements.
Efforts To Form Israel's Next Government
Rufo made the remarks as Gadi Eisenkot continued negotiations to form Israel's next government.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task after parliamentary elections on Oct. 27 failed to produce a clear winner.
Political leaders within the "change bloc," led by Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to trigger another conflict with Iran.
They claimed Netanyahu was attempting to declare a state of emergency that could pave the way for a national unity government involving him, potentially allowing him to remain in office.
Netanyahu is currently facing trial on corruption charges and could be jailed if found guilty.
The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza during Israel's military campaign, which began in October 2023.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J.
She said President Emmanuel Macron supported renewed dialogue with Israel and expressed hope that discussions could take place in a calmer atmosphere than in recent years.
France recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon Security Arrangements
Rufo said France and its European partners could contribute to establishing a security mechanism under a US-mediated agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
The mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
A framework agreement brokered by Washington in June calls for Hezbollah to disarm and for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon in stages.
However, challenges surrounding Hezbollah's disarmament and the deployment of the Lebanese army to replace its presence have raised fears of a security vacuum once UNIFIL's mandate expires.
Israel's continued presence at positions in southern Lebanon has further complicated efforts to establish alternative security arrangements.
Efforts To Form Israel's Next Government
Rufo made the remarks as Gadi Eisenkot continued negotiations to form Israel's next government.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task after parliamentary elections on Oct. 27 failed to produce a clear winner.
Political leaders within the "change bloc," led by Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to trigger another conflict with Iran.
They claimed Netanyahu was attempting to declare a state of emergency that could pave the way for a national unity government involving him, potentially allowing him to remain in office.
Netanyahu is currently facing trial on corruption charges and could be jailed if found guilty.
The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza during Israel's military campaign, which began in October 2023.
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