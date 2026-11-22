Iraq Refers Oil Smuggling Case to Judiciary, Won't Rule Out Arrests
(MENAFN) Iraq has sent its oil smuggling case to the judiciary and has not ruled out arrests, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said on Saturday.
“Protecting oil pipelines is the responsibility of the government, and this is not limited to a particular geographical area but extends to all regions,” al-Aboudi said in remarks carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).
Security agencies have been ordered to track all suspected smuggling activity, he added, and the relevant authorities have given reports and information on the matter to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.
“Anyone whose name appears in the investigations into the smuggling file will face the judiciary,” he said. He did not name anyone or announce any new arrests.
On Jurf al-Nasr, the spokesman said the joint command headquarters had been established “to fully reopen the area and allow residents to return to their homes.” He stressed that there was no conflict between the forces deployed there.
The statements followed Friday's announcement that Iraq had opened a joint forces command headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr and begun redeploying military and security units to the area, a step meant to clear the way for roads to reopen and displaced residents to return.
Those measures came after al-Aboudi announced that al-Zaidi had ordered the armed forces into Jurf al-Nasr. Earlier this week, al-Aboudi also said the prime minister had given Kataib Hezbollah, also known as the Hezbollah Brigades, a deadline to withdraw from the area. He did not say when it would expire.
The orders come amid investigations into suspected oil smuggling. According to al-Aboudi, an investigative committee inspected six sites and found “clear manipulation of pipelines passing through the area.” He also reported attempts to conceal evidence and the discovery of two refineries, a tanker and storage tanks.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the allegations, saying inspectors had found no pipeline violations. The group said the tanks and facilities were used to supply fuel to military vehicles.
Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, lies in northern Babil province. Iraqi forces and factions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) recaptured it from the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in 2014. The district has stayed under tight security since, with armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, holding influence there. Many residents displaced in the fighting have yet to return.
“Protecting oil pipelines is the responsibility of the government, and this is not limited to a particular geographical area but extends to all regions,” al-Aboudi said in remarks carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).
Security agencies have been ordered to track all suspected smuggling activity, he added, and the relevant authorities have given reports and information on the matter to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.
“Anyone whose name appears in the investigations into the smuggling file will face the judiciary,” he said. He did not name anyone or announce any new arrests.
On Jurf al-Nasr, the spokesman said the joint command headquarters had been established “to fully reopen the area and allow residents to return to their homes.” He stressed that there was no conflict between the forces deployed there.
The statements followed Friday's announcement that Iraq had opened a joint forces command headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr and begun redeploying military and security units to the area, a step meant to clear the way for roads to reopen and displaced residents to return.
Those measures came after al-Aboudi announced that al-Zaidi had ordered the armed forces into Jurf al-Nasr. Earlier this week, al-Aboudi also said the prime minister had given Kataib Hezbollah, also known as the Hezbollah Brigades, a deadline to withdraw from the area. He did not say when it would expire.
The orders come amid investigations into suspected oil smuggling. According to al-Aboudi, an investigative committee inspected six sites and found “clear manipulation of pipelines passing through the area.” He also reported attempts to conceal evidence and the discovery of two refineries, a tanker and storage tanks.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the allegations, saying inspectors had found no pipeline violations. The group said the tanks and facilities were used to supply fuel to military vehicles.
Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, lies in northern Babil province. Iraqi forces and factions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) recaptured it from the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in 2014. The district has stayed under tight security since, with armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, holding influence there. Many residents displaced in the fighting have yet to return.
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