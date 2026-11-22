Malaysia Seeks UN, OIC, ASEAN Engagement Over Myanmar Genocide Ruling
(MENAFN) Malaysia announced Sunday that it would consult with the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Kuala Lumpur would work with international and regional bodies to address issues arising from the court's decision.
On Thursday, the ICJ ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine State. The court also directed Myanmar to compensate victims and introduce measures to prevent further violations.
The legal proceedings were initiated in 2019 by The Gambia, a West African country.
The military crackdown left thousands of Rohingya dead and forced more than one million people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, according to the figures provided.
Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the court's conclusions reflected its longstanding position on safeguarding vulnerable communities.
"Malaysia will continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to this protracted crisis, including actively engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures toward alleviating the plight of the Rohingya sheltered within its territory," the ministry said.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Kuala Lumpur would work with international and regional bodies to address issues arising from the court's decision.
On Thursday, the ICJ ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine State. The court also directed Myanmar to compensate victims and introduce measures to prevent further violations.
The legal proceedings were initiated in 2019 by The Gambia, a West African country.
The military crackdown left thousands of Rohingya dead and forced more than one million people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, according to the figures provided.
Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the court's conclusions reflected its longstanding position on safeguarding vulnerable communities.
"Malaysia will continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to this protracted crisis, including actively engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures toward alleviating the plight of the Rohingya sheltered within its territory," the ministry said.
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