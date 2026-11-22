EU Budget Showdown: Costa Cuts 10 Percent, Doubles Border Funding
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa on Saturday unveiled a proposed 2028-2034 EU budget that is 10% smaller than the original blueprint from the European Commission, trimming €204 billion ($224 billion) in current prices.
Costa said the plan would hold national contributions near today's levels while directing more money to defense, competitiveness and border management. Average contributions would edge up from 0.80% to 0.82% of member states' gross national income.
Measured against the 2021-2027 budget in constant prices, defense funding would climb 232% and competitiveness funding 120%. Money for member states to manage migration and secure borders would double, and spending on the EU's role abroad would grow 23%.
The fund backing the Common Agricultural Policy and regional cohesion would remain the largest line in the budget. The Horizon Europe research program would receive 57% more, and Erasmus 25% more.
The proposal also sets a 35% spending target for climate and environmental action across EU programs, and it funds affordable housing from the first year of the budget cycle.
On revenue, Costa put forward five new sources: levies tied to large companies' digital services revenue, the EU's carbon border levy, non-recycled electronic waste, tobacco products and the bloc's Emissions Trading System. Together with existing sources, they could raise about €60 billion ($66 billion) a year, he said.
“I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement,” Costa said, adding that he would continue working with EU leaders in the coming week.
Costa said the plan would hold national contributions near today's levels while directing more money to defense, competitiveness and border management. Average contributions would edge up from 0.80% to 0.82% of member states' gross national income.
Measured against the 2021-2027 budget in constant prices, defense funding would climb 232% and competitiveness funding 120%. Money for member states to manage migration and secure borders would double, and spending on the EU's role abroad would grow 23%.
The fund backing the Common Agricultural Policy and regional cohesion would remain the largest line in the budget. The Horizon Europe research program would receive 57% more, and Erasmus 25% more.
The proposal also sets a 35% spending target for climate and environmental action across EU programs, and it funds affordable housing from the first year of the budget cycle.
On revenue, Costa put forward five new sources: levies tied to large companies' digital services revenue, the EU's carbon border levy, non-recycled electronic waste, tobacco products and the bloc's Emissions Trading System. Together with existing sources, they could raise about €60 billion ($66 billion) a year, he said.
“I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement,” Costa said, adding that he would continue working with EU leaders in the coming week.
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