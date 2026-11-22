Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari called on newly appointed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury on the morning of November 22 and congratulated him on assuming his responsibilities.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed Nepal-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to advance cooperation in tourism, connectivity, trade, investment, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides agreed to work towards further deepening bilateral ties through enhanced engagement under established bilateral mechanisms and stronger economic partnership.

Tourism and connectivity featured among the key areas of discussion, reflecting the potential to strengthen travel, exchanges, and broader engagement between Bangladesh and Nepal.

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