MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken says it will honor all cryptocurrency trades executed on its Canadian-dollar markets during a sharp selloff on Saturday, even as Bitcoin briefly traded at levels far below its price in other markets.

In a support statement shared on X, the exchange attributed the move to heavy selling pressure that began around 20:00 UTC on Friday, which pushed prices well under those seen on non-CAD venues. Kraken added that it found no signs of a security incident and confirmed that orders were processed correctly.

Kraken says Canadian-dollar trading pairs saw intense selling pressure starting around 20:00 UTC on Friday. The exchange states every order during the episode was processed correctly and that“executed trades stand.” Kraken reports it found no evidence of compromised accounts or an exchange breach. Bitcoin 's BTC /CAD on Kraken fell to the equivalent of roughly $16,900 during a short window, while BTC /USD remained far higher. Adam Back suggested a spot market maker may have run out of funds, but Kraken has not confirmed that explanation.

Key takeawaysKraken commits to“executed trades” after CAD dislocation

Kraken's response centers on an abrupt pricing divergence across its Canadian-dollar markets. According to the exchange, the pressure began around 20:00 UTC on Friday and caused CAD pair prices to fall significantly below the levels available on other markets.

Kraken said its internal security teams reviewed the episode and found no evidence of a breach or compromised accounts.“Executed trades stand,” the exchange stated, signaling that users should expect normal settlement and that Kraken will not cancel trades based on the price volatility alone.

The practical takeaway for participants is that Kraken is treating the episode as a trading and liquidity event-not a failure of its infrastructure or security controls. For traders, this matters because the main concern during sudden dislocations is often whether orders will be voided or whether settlement integrity is in question.

What the pricing showed on BTC/CAD versus BTC/USD

Kraken reported that its BTC/CAD pair traded down to about C$24,250 during a 15-minute interval starting at 08:00 UTC on Saturday, based on exchange trading data. In the same timeframe, a much lower equivalent level appeared on Kraken's CAD venue.

Using Bank of Canada daily reference rates, the discord is clearer. Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Canada's reference rate showed C$1.4325 per US dollar. With that conversion, Kraken's reported low on its Canadian-dollar market translated to roughly $16,900-described in the coverage as far below Bitcoin's price around $57,650 on Kraken's BTC/USD market during the same five-minute window.

That gap-about 71%-highlights why the event drew attention: it was not just a normal dip, but a sudden divergence between CAD pricing and USD pricing on the same exchange.

Adam Back points to possible market-maker liquidity limits

Blockstream CEO Adam Back weighed in on the likely mechanism behind the split pricing. He suggested that a market maker on Kraken's USD/CAD spot market may have exhausted its funds, causing CAD prices to drift away from the broader foreign exchange environment.

Back also argued that once the initial dislocation occurred, arbitrage activity could have spread the distortion to other Canadian-dollar trading pairs. In his view, the episode reflects how liquidity constraints and cross-market hedging can amplify deviations-especially when a sudden imbalance emerges.

However, Kraken has not confirmed Back's explanation. The exchange's own statements focused on order handling and security review rather than on a specific market-making or liquidity failure.

For readers, the key uncertainty is whether this was primarily a liquidity/market-making issue that temporarily broke normal pricing relationships, or whether another operational factor contributed. Without Kraken's confirmation, Back's theory remains a plausible interpretation rather than an established cause.

Security review finds no breach, but the market question remains

Kraken said its security teams found no evidence of compromised accounts or a breach, and it characterized the selloff as heavy selling pressure affecting CAD pairs. The exchange also stated that executed trades would be honored, implying that-whatever caused the divergence-Kraken considers the trading system's behavior legitimate and completed.

Still, the episode exposes a broader tension that traders watch in multi-currency crypto markets: how quickly CAD (or any other fiat pair) pricing aligns with the“expected” relationship to USD pricing when liquidity thins.

If the episode was driven by a market-maker running into constraints, the question going forward is whether similar liquidity fragility could recur during fast-moving selloffs-especially when FX dynamics and hedging costs intersect with crypto order-book depth.

Cointelegraph reported that it reached out to Kraken for further comments but did not receive a response before publication, leaving the market mechanism behind the divergence largely unresolved beyond Kraken's order-processing and security findings.

Watch next for follow-up clarity from Kraken on what specifically caused the CAD pricing to decouple so sharply-and for whether other exchanges or venues saw similar distortions during the same window. Until then, the confirmed facts are that Kraken will honor trades and that it found no breach, while the exact driver of the pricing gap remains an open question.

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