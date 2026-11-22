Zelenskyy: UK Allocates Over USD654M for Ukraine Defense, Aid
(MENAFN) Britain has allocated more than £500 million ($654 million) for new defense and humanitarian aid packages for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday after talks in Kyiv with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting. He announced the funding in a statement on Telegram.
Zelenskyy called the meeting "good and productive" and said it sent Moscow a clear signal that support for Ukraine would not decrease. "Britain shows its leadership in supporting us by its own example," Zelenskyy said.
The talks centered on the capabilities Ukraine needs most urgently, above all air defense to shield its energy, logistics and water supply systems and other infrastructure. Zelenskyy said the UK has no missiles of its own for Patriot systems, but that its strong ties in Europe and beyond could help find the interceptors Ukraine needs against ballistic threats. "We are counting on this," he said.
The two sides also discussed joint production and long-range capabilities. Zelenskyy said the two countries could significantly strengthen Ukraine's missile program together. He added that he and Streeting talked about a missile he said was Russian that entered Polish airspace during Coalition of the Willing exercises in Poland.
Streeting became defense secretary under Prime Minister Andy Burnham and first visited Ukraine in that role in August.
Later Saturday, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that he held a coordination meeting immediately after the talks with Streeting, describing the negotiations as “very intense.” He said Ukraine and its partners are preparing new joint steps in defense cooperation and that the first instructions have gone to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara is preparing for meetings in Europe in the coming days, he said.
"Ukraine needs entirely concrete results," he said, adding that Kyiv expects expanded defense capabilities and "substantial" broader cooperation with European partners. He said the details of Ukraine's missile program were discussed separately.
Zelenskyy also addressed Ukraine's recent strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which links mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. He claimed Russia has attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times, a figure he said counts separate attacks, not the number of missiles and drones. Ukraine struck the bridge in several attacks this month, and Zelenskyy has described them as a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russian forces never used the bridge for military logistics. Zelenskyy rejected that, arguing the Ukrainian side saw tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment crossing it.
Speaking at a news conference in Shenzhen, Putin said the bridge was used exclusively for peaceful purposes. He vowed retaliation for the attacks and said Russia would rebuild the bridge.
Zelenskyy called the meeting "good and productive" and said it sent Moscow a clear signal that support for Ukraine would not decrease. "Britain shows its leadership in supporting us by its own example," Zelenskyy said.
The talks centered on the capabilities Ukraine needs most urgently, above all air defense to shield its energy, logistics and water supply systems and other infrastructure. Zelenskyy said the UK has no missiles of its own for Patriot systems, but that its strong ties in Europe and beyond could help find the interceptors Ukraine needs against ballistic threats. "We are counting on this," he said.
The two sides also discussed joint production and long-range capabilities. Zelenskyy said the two countries could significantly strengthen Ukraine's missile program together. He added that he and Streeting talked about a missile he said was Russian that entered Polish airspace during Coalition of the Willing exercises in Poland.
Streeting became defense secretary under Prime Minister Andy Burnham and first visited Ukraine in that role in August.
Later Saturday, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that he held a coordination meeting immediately after the talks with Streeting, describing the negotiations as “very intense.” He said Ukraine and its partners are preparing new joint steps in defense cooperation and that the first instructions have gone to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. Acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara is preparing for meetings in Europe in the coming days, he said.
"Ukraine needs entirely concrete results," he said, adding that Kyiv expects expanded defense capabilities and "substantial" broader cooperation with European partners. He said the details of Ukraine's missile program were discussed separately.
Zelenskyy also addressed Ukraine's recent strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which links mainland Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. He claimed Russia has attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times, a figure he said counts separate attacks, not the number of missiles and drones. Ukraine struck the bridge in several attacks this month, and Zelenskyy has described them as a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russian forces never used the bridge for military logistics. Zelenskyy rejected that, arguing the Ukrainian side saw tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment crossing it.
Speaking at a news conference in Shenzhen, Putin said the bridge was used exclusively for peaceful purposes. He vowed retaliation for the attacks and said Russia would rebuild the bridge.
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