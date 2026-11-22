Saudi Jazan Emergency Alert: Civil Defense Says Danger Has Passed
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said Saturday that the danger had passed in the southwestern province of Jazan, only minutes after the National Early Warning Platform sent out an emergency alert.
The initial alert cautioned of a “potential danger.” Civil Defense did not say what the threat was.
Urging residents to stay alert, the agency posted on the US social media company X: “For your safety, continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming,”
The warning came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group escalate. The group has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
The initial alert cautioned of a “potential danger.” Civil Defense did not say what the threat was.
Urging residents to stay alert, the agency posted on the US social media company X: “For your safety, continue following Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering and filming,”
The warning came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group escalate. The group has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
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