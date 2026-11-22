Iran's Leader Warns of Silent Economic War Tougher Than Missiles
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country is facing a “silent economic war” that is “tougher than a war in which missiles are launched," a stark message to the business community as Tehran weighs the strain of months of conflict.
Addressing a meeting of investors and producers, as reported by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Pezeshkian told the audience:
“We are in a silent war, which is much more difficult than a war in which missiles are launched and destruction is carried out.
“It is an economic war that you, the economic activists, are dealing with, and it is not a simple war,”
He said bullies and oppressors had “intended to bring down our country” but praised Iranian businesses for steering through difficult market conditions.
The president added that Tehran is working to prevent power cuts this winter.
The remarks come after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and opened negotiations, but the talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting between the sides has flared intermittently since July as efforts to end the war continue.
Addressing a meeting of investors and producers, as reported by Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Pezeshkian told the audience:
“We are in a silent war, which is much more difficult than a war in which missiles are launched and destruction is carried out.
“It is an economic war that you, the economic activists, are dealing with, and it is not a simple war,”
He said bullies and oppressors had “intended to bring down our country” but praised Iranian businesses for steering through difficult market conditions.
The president added that Tehran is working to prevent power cuts this winter.
The remarks come after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and opened negotiations, but the talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting between the sides has flared intermittently since July as efforts to end the war continue.
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