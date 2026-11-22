France Floods: 850 Homes Hit, 800 Evacuated, Orange Alert On
(MENAFN) Floodwaters have swamped 850 homes in the Pas-de-Calais department of northern France, local authorities said Saturday, as the Canche River surged past historic levels at several points.
Pas-de-Calais Prefect Francois-Xavier Lauch told public broadcaster Franceinfo that 85 roads remain closed. He warned that more residents could be ordered out and said those who have already left their homes cannot return Saturday.
The prefecture said roughly 800 people have been evacuated since Nov. 19.
National weather agency Meteo-France has kept an orange flood alert in force for Pas-de-Calais.
The storm has also cut power. Distributor Enedis said about 450 households across Pas-de-Calais and neighboring Nord were without electricity.
Pas-de-Calais Prefect Francois-Xavier Lauch told public broadcaster Franceinfo that 85 roads remain closed. He warned that more residents could be ordered out and said those who have already left their homes cannot return Saturday.
The prefecture said roughly 800 people have been evacuated since Nov. 19.
National weather agency Meteo-France has kept an orange flood alert in force for Pas-de-Calais.
The storm has also cut power. Distributor Enedis said about 450 households across Pas-de-Calais and neighboring Nord were without electricity.
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