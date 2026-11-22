Dasal Sumru Drone Extends Reach to 50 km Over 4G Link
(MENAFN) Turkish defense firm Dasal has delivered another Sumru fixed-wing surveillance drone with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability to a new operational area, extending the rollout of a system built for security forces that need persistent aerial monitoring.
Dasal, a subsidiary of Altinay Defense Group, designed the aircraft for reconnaissance, wide-area surveillance and real-time situational awareness.
Sumru pairs the endurance of a fixed-wing platform with the flexibility of VTOL operation. It has a maximum takeoff weight of roughly 15 kilograms (33 pounds), can remain airborne for up to 2.5 hours and can operate from sea level to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet).
Crews can set the drone up in seven minutes. Because it needs no runway, it can launch from confined spaces and return to its launch point to land.
Its three-axis stabilized electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) camera system combines an electro-optical sensor with 40-times optical zoom and a 640-by-512-pixel thermal camera, delivering imagery by day and night. Operators can watch distant objects, pick out thermal signatures and detect moving targets, with images streamed in real time to command-and-control units.
According to Dasal, radio links give Sumru a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) operating radius. LTE/4G cellular connectivity can stretch that to 50 kilometers (31 miles), enabling beyond-line-of-sight communications and live video transmission.
The drone flies predefined routes and autonomous patrols, and supports both autonomous and semi-autonomous flight modes. If it loses its data link, it returns to base automatically.
Dasal General Manager Kutay Cagil Buyukozturk welcomed the deployment to new mission areas. He said ongoing deliveries and feedback from the field underscored the effectiveness and reliability of the company's domestically developed systems.
He added that Dasal would keep developing advanced unmanned systems to give security forces greater operational flexibility and expanded capabilities.
Dasal, a subsidiary of Altinay Defense Group, designed the aircraft for reconnaissance, wide-area surveillance and real-time situational awareness.
Sumru pairs the endurance of a fixed-wing platform with the flexibility of VTOL operation. It has a maximum takeoff weight of roughly 15 kilograms (33 pounds), can remain airborne for up to 2.5 hours and can operate from sea level to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet).
Crews can set the drone up in seven minutes. Because it needs no runway, it can launch from confined spaces and return to its launch point to land.
Its three-axis stabilized electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) camera system combines an electro-optical sensor with 40-times optical zoom and a 640-by-512-pixel thermal camera, delivering imagery by day and night. Operators can watch distant objects, pick out thermal signatures and detect moving targets, with images streamed in real time to command-and-control units.
According to Dasal, radio links give Sumru a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) operating radius. LTE/4G cellular connectivity can stretch that to 50 kilometers (31 miles), enabling beyond-line-of-sight communications and live video transmission.
The drone flies predefined routes and autonomous patrols, and supports both autonomous and semi-autonomous flight modes. If it loses its data link, it returns to base automatically.
Dasal General Manager Kutay Cagil Buyukozturk welcomed the deployment to new mission areas. He said ongoing deliveries and feedback from the field underscored the effectiveness and reliability of the company's domestically developed systems.
He added that Dasal would keep developing advanced unmanned systems to give security forces greater operational flexibility and expanded capabilities.
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