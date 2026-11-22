MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday greeted National Cadet Corps (NCC) members on the occasion of the Raising Day of the youth organisation that has laid the foundation of patriotic and values-driven citizens for more than seven decades.

In a message on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all young cadets, officers, instructors and personnel on the NCC Raising Day."

"With its motto of 'Unity and Discipline', the NCC is instilling in our younger generation the values of patriotism, character building, a sense of duty and selfless service," the Chief Minister added.

"The NCC's contribution to developing disciplined, values-driven young people dedicated to the nation and society is highly commendable. This young generation is a powerful foundation for the nation's unity, integrity and glory," she said.

The NCC Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of November.

Established in 1948 with an initial strength of 20,000 cadets, NCC has grown into the world's largest uniformed youth organisation with more than 20 lakh cadets.

The organisation has witnessed an increase of six lakh NCC cadets between 2014 and 2025 and is currently present in more than 750 districts across country.

With renewed administrative strength, the organisation continues to shape responsible citizens and contribute towards building a stronger, more capable and 'Viksit Bharat', according to an official statement.

Induction into the NCC is on the voluntary basis and students (both boys and girls) can join immediately on termination of the summer holidays.

As per NCC Act and Rules, only citizen of India or subject of Nepal can be enrolled in the NCC.

The age/qualitative requirement for Junior (boys and girls) requires them to be between the age of 13 years to 18-and-a-half years that is, from Class 8 to 10.

For Senior (boys and girls enrolment is carried out in Class X and first year of graduation. The maximum age up to which a student can serve in NCC is 26 years.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Defence approved the creation of two new independent NCC State Directorates in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, increasing the total number from 17 to 19.

The establishment of independent State Directorates in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand is bringing the NCC closer to the cadets and educational institutions it serves.

The new administrative structure is enabling more focused coordination, improved supervision and enhanced support for training and developmental activities.

It is also providing greater opportunities for the youth of these states through improved training infrastructure and support mechanisms.