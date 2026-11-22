MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a one-of-its kind initiative, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth is set to unveil 'Fatty Liver-Free Ranchi Campaign' for addressing the growing menace of fatty liver and spread public awareness about its adverse impact on health.

MoS Seth, the Parliamentarian from Ranchi, has called upon people for greater participation and urged them to take the pledge for building healthier lives and cities.

The campaign will be inaugurated on Monday at the CCL Auditorium in Ranchi.

The Ranchi MP, addressing a press conference on Sunday, outlined the campaign's framework and objectives.

He noted that the initiative will be conducted under the guidance of renowned hepatologist and Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Padma Bhushan S.K. Sarin, with support from the ILBS and Ranchi's Sadar Hospital.

He also said that the initiative has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, which includes the goal of building a healthy and disease-free nation.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the timely detection, prevention, and treatment of fatty liver-a health issue that is becoming increasingly serious.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by the Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar; Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; S.K. Sarin; and Rajya Sabha MP and State BJP President Aditya Prasad Sahu.

According to the campaign's framework, clinics will be established across 18 blocks and subdivisions in the Ranchi district and surrounding areas.

About 1,000 healthcare workers will undergo training.

Plans are also in place to deploy mobile vans to 500 locations to ensure healthcare services reach as many people as possible.

Through these channels, large-scale screening and awareness activities will be conducted.

Special emphasis has been placed on the participation of the youth.

The campaign aims to engage 50,000 students from around 40 colleges and another 50,000 students from about 60 schools.

He said that by raising awareness among youth and students, health-related messages can be disseminated to families and a broader segment of society.

The project will be reviewed every three months.

The MoS also took to his official X account for urging people for their support to the campaign.

"Our aim for the 'Fatty Liver-Free Ranchi Campaign' is to turn awareness of fatty liver into a people's movement. I appeal to all citizens of Ranchi, doctors, social organisations, educational institutions, young people and parents to join this campaign," MoS Seth said in the X post.