Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah Arrives In India For Two Day Visit

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday arrived here for a two-day India visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 36-year-old Nepalese PM is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Shah was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada upon his arrival. The visit, from November 22 to November 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister, signalling the importance Kathmandu attaches to its relationship with New Delhi.

Shah departed for the national capital earlier in the day, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries across multiple sectors.

Providing details of the itinerary, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide range of shared priorities, followed by a joint press conference. PM Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation later in the day.

During the visit, the two sides are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy cooperation sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also set to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

In addition to high-level government engagements, the visit will feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal and providing a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore avenues for collaboration.

Underscoring the significance of the bilateral relationship, the MEA stated that India and Nepal share close and friendly ties, "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties". The Ministry further highlighted that bilateral cooperation has expanded across several sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy and water resources, as well as physical and digital connectivity. The MEA noted that Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reaffirms the importance India attaches to its partnership with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their multifaceted partnership and advance cooperation across areas of shared interest.