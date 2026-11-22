Rajnath Singh Visits Haridwar as Uttarakhand Prepares for 2027 Polls

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of the concluding session of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Extended State Working Committee meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday arrived at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, where he was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister accorded a warm welcome to the Union Minister upon his arrival at the airport.

During his visit to the state, the Defence Minister is scheduled to address party office-bearers and cadres at the valedictory session of the BJP Extended State Working Committee meeting in Haridwar. With the aim of forming the BJP government in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term, the extended state executive committee is expected to deliberate on the organisation's upcoming action plan and election strategy.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a strategy meeting at the PCC headquarters in Dehradun ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, chaired by AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja. Ahead of the meeting, the party's state in-charge Kumari Selja mentioned that the sentiment for a change of government in Uttarakhand is visible among both the youth and women of the state.

"Everyone is ready to work hard, and everyone's effort speaks with one voice: that the government in Uttarakhand must change and a Congress party government must be formed. In remote areas, whether it is the youth or women, we saw this same feeling in everyone. On the ground, whether it is our workers in their respective places, or our leaders across the state, everyone will work in their own way according to what the party decides, so everyone will get to work. Party programs are being planned, so everyone is working hard according to the party's schedule and will continue to do so," Selja told ANI.

This meeting comes as Congress leadership has intensified preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holding a detailed meeting with senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders in Delhi to discuss the party's electoral strategy, organisational preparations and key public issues.

Uttarakhand is gearing up for a three-cornered fight, and the battle lines are already clear. The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to go it alone. State unit president Uma Sisodia announced that the party will contest all 70 seats independently, ruling out any political alliance. The decision came after consultations with national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is now launching a door-to-door outreach campaign called "Har Ghar Namaskar", focusing on employment, migration, education and healthcare, alongside promises of 300 units of free electricity and mohalla clinics.

On the other side, the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is campaigning on a "Viksit Uttarakhand" narrative. The party is highlighting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, central schemes like Lakhpati Didi, and big infrastructure investments. Congress, meanwhile, is trying to regain ground. Leaders including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara are conducting statewide Nyay Yatras and Jan Samvad outreach programmes ahead of the polls. The stakes are high. In the 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election, the BJP won 47 of the 70 seats, crossing the 36-seat majority mark to retain power. Voting was held on 14 February 2022, and results were declared on 10 March 2022. It marked the first time an incumbent government was re-elected since the state's formation. Now, with AAP entering the fray alone and Congress hitting the road, Uttarakhand is set for another intense contest. (ANI)