Dhanush Welcomed by Fans in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tamil actor Dhanush received a grand welcome from hundreds of fans at Madurai Airport on Sunday, two days after his spy thriller 'O.M: Operation Mole' hit theatres on November 20, 2026. Fans thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of the actor and welcomed him with bouquets, reflecting his continued popularity in Tamil Nadu. The enthusiastic reception comes after the Rajkumar Periasamy-directed film showed a good response on its opening day.

Starring Dhanush alongside Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, 'O.M: Operation Mole' is a Tamil-language spy action thriller centred on an undercover mission to dismantle a major red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating between India and Dubai. Dhanush plays Pazhani, also known as Thirukumaran, an undercover intelligence officer tasked with infiltrating the criminal network. Sai Pallavi portrays Nithya Reddy, the Special Task Force head overseeing the operation, while Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, the syndicate's leader. Naseeruddin Shah also features as Dubai-based kingpin Abdul Hameed. The film follows Thirukumaran as he gains the trust of the syndicate while attempting to advance his mission, with complicated loyalties adding to the challenges of the operation. Released in theatres on November 20, the film has also received Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. (ANI)