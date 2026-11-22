Ex IPS Officer Ravi Comments on Tamil Nadu Law and Order Situation

Former IPS officer Ravi, who arrived in Madurai from Chennai by flight, told reporters at Madurai Airport that the state's law and order situation could be considered satisfactory, going by the statistics presented by the Director General of Police (DGP). Asked to assess the ruling government's six-month tenure, Ravi said it was still too early to evaluate its performance. Comparing the period to the probationary phase of government employees and police officers, he said the government was still in the process of learning and that its performance should be assessed over time. Responding to questions about 17 prisoners escaping from prison and nine custodial deaths reported in the state over the past six months, Ravi said such incidents, including murders and prison escapes, occurred from time to time. He said the law and order situation could be considered to have deteriorated only when people, particularly women, were afraid to venture out in public. He further stated that murders for gain and robbery incidents were indicators of a deteriorating law and order situation, while disputes between spouses and clashes among friends under the influence of alcohol were incidents that could occur in society. Referring to the DGP's recent statement comparing crime statistics with previous years, Ravi said the figures indicated a decline in such incidents and that the data provided by the police chief should be accepted. When asked whether he believed law and order was satisfactory in Tamil Nadu, Ravi replied, "The DGP himself has said so. He is the authority on the matter, and we should accept his assessment." On the disappearance of a minor girl in Gingee, which has remained unresolved for over 40 days, Ravi described the case as a major mystery and expressed suspicion that it could be an insider's job. He said people within the institution might have information about the incident and added that the police were investigating the case from various angles. He expressed confidence that the girl would be traced. Regarding the Kallakurichi controversy, in which allegations have been raised that an MLA provided misleading information to an IAS officer, Ravi said he had already expressed his views on the issue through Instagram. He alleged that the person who received the information was maintaining "strategic silence" and said the truth would emerge only if that person spoke. He added that appropriate action could be expected if the allegations were found to be true. Ravi said the performance of the present government should be assessed over time and maintained that the DGP's assessment of the state's law and order situation should be accepted based on the statistics presented by the police department.