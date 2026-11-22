Brussels Advances Ecocide Law With Tougher Criminal Penalties
(MENAFN) Brussels moved a step closer to criminalizing the gravest environmental destruction after its regional government signed off on a draft ordinance that would make ecocide an aggravated offense and toughen criminal penalties for the most serious cases.
Regional Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons said the government gave the text its final approval on Thursday. The draft now heads to the regional parliament, local broadcaster BX1 reported on Friday.
The new offense would target exceptionally widespread environmental harm with lasting or irreversible effects. Qualifying acts would include draining or destroying a major wetland, polluting groundwater or waterways over a prolonged period, and releasing large volumes of toxic substances that permanently degrade soil, water or air quality.
Large-scale dumping of hazardous waste could also fall under the offense if it produces widespread, substantial and long-term pollution.
Persoons said the likelihood of such incidents in Brussels is limited. She stressed, however, that safeguarding biodiversity, air, soil and water remains a shared responsibility in urban areas.
The proposal would amend the region's 1999 code on environmental inspections, offenses and liability.
Regional Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons said the government gave the text its final approval on Thursday. The draft now heads to the regional parliament, local broadcaster BX1 reported on Friday.
The new offense would target exceptionally widespread environmental harm with lasting or irreversible effects. Qualifying acts would include draining or destroying a major wetland, polluting groundwater or waterways over a prolonged period, and releasing large volumes of toxic substances that permanently degrade soil, water or air quality.
Large-scale dumping of hazardous waste could also fall under the offense if it produces widespread, substantial and long-term pollution.
Persoons said the likelihood of such incidents in Brussels is limited. She stressed, however, that safeguarding biodiversity, air, soil and water remains a shared responsibility in urban areas.
The proposal would amend the region's 1999 code on environmental inspections, offenses and liability.
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