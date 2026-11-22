The attacks took place on November 22 in the Gulbadin Landi area of Bannu district, where tribal elders and local residents had gathered for a traditional jirga to discuss security concerns and ways to restore peace in their community.

According to police, the first drone struck the gathering while participants were discussing the security situation. A second attack followed shortly afterwards, triggering panic among those attending the meeting.

Most of the injured were young people. Police said the wounded were taken to Bannu District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. No deaths were reported, and authorities had not immediately provided further details about the condition of those injured.

The gathering was organised as part of local efforts to address insecurity and promote peace through discussions involving tribal elders and community representatives. Jirgas traditionally play an important role in resolving disputes, addressing local security issues and facilitating negotiations in Pakistan's tribal communities.

The attacks highlight growing concerns over the use of commercially available drones in militant violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in districts bordering Afghanistan.

Reuters reported in July 2025 that Islamist militants in Bannu and surrounding areas had increasingly used commercially available quadcopter drones to drop improvised explosive devices and mortar shells on police stations and security forces.

According to that report, Pakistani officials had documented at least eight drone attacks over a period of approximately two and a half months. Police officials also warned that security forces lacked specialised equipment to effectively counter the emerging threat.

The use of weaponised quadcopters has presented additional challenges for Pakistani security forces, as the devices can be operated remotely and used to carry explosives against both security installations and other targets.

The latest incident also raises concerns about the safety of community-led peace initiatives, particularly gatherings involving tribal elders and residents seeking to address insecurity through dialogue.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks, and police had not publicly identified those behind the strikes.