Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming second and third spots. Kimi Antonelli, who has already won the current championship, suffered a technical issue on the last lap, finishing fourth, while his teammate George Russell crashed shortly before, dropping to ninth.

Some of the biggest movers of the race included Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who started in fourth place but ended up 14th after damaging a wing, and Piastri, who was relegated to the 17th spot on the starting grid due to a penalty before reaching the podium. The Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, got into another of a series of incidents when their cars touched ten laps before the end, with Leclerc being handed a 10-second penalty.