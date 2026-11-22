MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko told Suspilne this in a comment, according to Ukrinform.

"Search and rescue operations are currently underway. The priority is to find the people. According to preliminary operational information, 15 people may be trapped under the rubble. As of now, 11 people have been evacuated from the building. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Some people need temporary accommodation, and the local authorities have already worked with them and provided suitable places to stay. Psychologists are also working at the scene," Tkachenko said.

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region four times in one day

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), the National Police, local authorities, and representatives of the district and regional state administrations are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an apartment building was damaged in a drone attack in the Vyshhorod district, leaving two people injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)