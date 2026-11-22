MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limassol, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIFO, a global proprietary trading firm, has received theaward at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards. The winners were announced during the awards gala in Limassol, Cyprus, on 6 November 2026.

The European regional recognition marks a milestone for AIFO as it develops technology-assisted tools, educational resources and different pathways into proprietary trading. The company's approach brings together trading programmes and behavioural analysis to support traders as they learn, evaluate their decisions and manage account conditions.

AIFO appears among the regional winners in the official Finance Magnates Awards announcement. The awards cover businesses across proprietary trading, online trading, financial technology, payments and related financial services.

According to the organiser's published awards process, community voting and expert panel assessments each account for 50% of the final result.

“This recognition reinforces AIFO's ambition to challenge conventional proprietary trading models and create a more innovative, accessible and trader-focused experience,” said Jun Yu, Founder and CEO of AIFO.









One example of the company's technology development is AIFO AI Coach 2.0. The AI-powered tool analyses trading activity and behavioural risk patterns, providing additional information that traders can consider when reviewing their account management.

Its purpose is to help users recognise potentially harmful changes in trading behaviour while retaining responsibility for their own decisions. By adding behavioural insights to the trading experience, AIFO aims to give traders more context around how they interact with their accounts.

The company positions these tools alongside its educational resources and trading programmes. This approach connects access to trading evaluations with opportunities to understand programme requirements, review risk conditions and develop trading skills.

For AIFO, the award provides an opportunity to reflect on how innovation can serve traders in practical ways. The company's stated priorities include improving access to information, helping users understand trading rules and developing technology that supports informed decision-making.

In an interview following the award, Frederick Bravey, AIFO's Director of Academy, thanked the trading community for its continued support. He highlighted the contribution traders have made to the company's growth and its commitment to ongoing improvement.

AIFO plans to continue developing its educational offering and technology-assisted tools as it builds on the recognition received in the European regional category.

About AIFO

AIFO is a global proprietary trading firm providing traders with access to funded trading programmes, educational resources, and technology-driven solutions designed to help traders develop their skills and pursue opportunities in global financial markets.

Risk Disclaimer: AIFO provides simulated trading evaluations and educational services. Trading involves risk. No trading outcome, evaluation success or reward is guaranteed.





Contact

Minna Kairesalo

Finance Magnates CY Limited

...

+852 5728 6150





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AIFO Funding

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