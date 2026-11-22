MENAFN - IANS) Namakkal, Nov 22 (IANS) Oman's ban on egg imports from Namakkal over bird flu concerns has left six crore eggs stranded in the Tamil Nadu poultry hub, prompting farmers and traders to urge the Centre and the state government to declare the region a special egg export zone.

Oman normally takes about half of the eggs exported from Namakkal, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of India's egg exports. The suspension has hit poultry farmers and exporters in Tamil Nadu as well as importers in Oman who rely on supplies from the region.

The president of the Namakkal Livestock and Agricultural Farmers and Traders Association said poultry farms across the region follow strict biosecurity practices. He argued that the measures in place at local farms should be taken into account when decisions are made on whether shipments from Namakkal can continue after bird flu is detected elsewhere.

The association wants the central and state governments to secure separate recognition for Namakkal as an egg export zone. Its immediate concern is that an outbreak in another poultry-producing region could interrupt trade for Namakkal farmers even when their own flocks are unaffected.

The proposed designation, the association said, would help protect the industry against such disruptions.

The Namakkal poultry belt extends across Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore and has more than 1,000 poultry farms. Together, they raise about eight crore laying hens and produce roughly seven crore eggs a day. The six crore eggs now awaiting sale represent nearly a full day's production across the belt.

Farms in the region supply eggs to the Tamil Nadu government's nutrition programme and to markets across the state.

Traders also send consignments to several other Indian states. Overseas buyers include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, besides Oman, and the region also supplies eggs to some African countries.

Despite that spread of buyers, Oman alone usually buys about as many eggs from Namakkal as all its other overseas markets combined.

For farmers who continue to collect eggs each day, the immediate issue is finding buyers for the accumulated stock.

The association has urged both governments to address the wider question of how to keep exports moving from Namakkal when disease restrictions are imposed in response to outbreaks in other parts of the country.