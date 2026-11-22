MENAFN - IANS) Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Three assailants have been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing two youth, who intervened during a physical altercation in the city's Sonia Vihar area, two days ago and themselves got injured, police said on Sunday.

Three assailants named Shourya Singh (18), Aman (23) and Bobby (18) were arrested.

Police also recovered the weapon, a screwdriver, used during the attack from their possession.

According to the police, the victim Suraj Sen (18) was returning home from work by bus, accompanied by his friend Aprit Mishra.

After deboarding at Chauhan Patti Bus Stand, they noticed a group of boys quarrelling with each other.

As Arpit Mishra attempted to intervene and pacify them, the boys, two-three in number, allegedly stabbed him.

During the ensuing altercation, the assailants also stabbed the victim on his left shoulder. Thereafter, the accused threatened both victims with dire consequences and fled from the spot.

The incident took place on Friday at around 9 p.m.

The victims lodged a complaint with Sonia Vihar police station on Saturday and police launched a hunt for the accused.

The police team, acting on local intelligence and sustained efforts tracked down all three accused and took them in custody.

The weapon of offence, a screwdriver, and the clothes worn by them at the time of offence were recovered, providing crucial evidence in the case.

All three accused Shourya Singh, Aman and Bobby are residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Ghaziabad's Loni.

Accused Aman and Bobby have also been involved in similar offences earlier, with ongoing police case against those offences.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.