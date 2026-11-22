MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) More than a month after the firing incident, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance as he performed on 'Deva Shri Ganesha' at the Global Peace Honours 2026 event in Mumbai.

Following the performance, Tiger expressed his gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis for giving him the opportunity to be back on stage.

Saying that he is grateful to be 'out there again', the 'Baaghi' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy to be out there again (Red heart and high voltage emoji). Thank you to the cm @devendra_fadnavis and @amruta ji for inviting me to open their show again this year. Always a privilege (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Tiger was seen performing on stage wearing only a red dhoti-style trouser. He accessorized his look with multiple necklaces and metallic arm cuffs. He also had an ornate drape across his shoulders.

Recently, Tiger also made a comeback to social media, that too almost a month after the firing incident.

Tiger dropped the teaser for his latest song“Tenu Leke Jaana” on Instagram.

"One more chance, one more dance,” he added the text.

Reacting to his post, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff commented,“He is back.”

For the unaware, Tiger was shot at on the evening of October 18 as his car was leaving a football ground in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Three men on a motorcycle fired at Tiger's car. Luckily, Tiger was able to escape the unfortunate incident unhurt; however, his driver sustained injuries.

Professionally, Tiger will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Lag Jaa Gale', where he will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Lag Jaa Gale' will arrive in the cinema halls on May 14, 2027.

Additionally, Tiger also has a film directed by Remo D'Souza in the making.