Jennifer Lopez Hints At 'Monster-In-Law' Sequel With Jane Fonda
The actress-singer recently appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', and teased the sequel. The makers of the show shared the promo of the upcoming episode, in which JLO reminisced with the host about past projects, including the rom-com.
Drew Barrymore said,“I love this movie so much”, responding to the same, JLo said.“I love Jane. And Michael (Vartan)”.
The rom-com starred Fonda as Viola Fields, a mother-in-law-to-be determined to stop her son (Vartan) from marrying Charlotte“Charlie” Cantilini (played by JLo).
It also starred Monet Mazur, Wanda Sykes, Adam Scott, Annie Parisse and Will Arnett. JLo shared that working with Fonda was“amazing”.
She went on,“I mean, loved her. We're talking about maybe doing another one”.
JLo and Fonda have remained close since filming 'Monster-in-Law'. Elsewhere in the episode, Barrymore also showed the audience shots from JLo Fonda-inspired Halloween costume from this year.
She said,“The Halloween Barbarella nod was as hot as it gets”.
Jennifer said,“I don't know what came over me. I was like, 'Maybe I'll get dressed up', and then I thought of Barbarella. It was a little tip to some of the music I'm making”.
JLo appeared on the chat show as a part of the promotions of her new concert film, 'The JLo Show'. The film was carved from JLo's final performance during her Las Vegas residency. The film is set to premiere on November 26 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.
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