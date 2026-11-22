MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) The 99th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated across 26,000 locations nationwide on Sunday, with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi leading the celebrations in Gandhinagar on the theme of Samvidhan Divas.

The event, held at Dandi Kutir and Mahatma Mandir, witnessed the participation of citizens, sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of fitness, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said a fit, healthy and drug-free youth population was essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He urged citizens, particularly youngsters, to make cycling a passion and incorporate it into their daily routines.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are working towards building a Viksit Bharat. The participation of people across 26,000 locations in the 99th edition of Sundays on Cycle makes this occasion special, particularly as we approach Samvidhan Divas on 26 November. Fitness should not be limited to a few hours or a particular day; it should become a part of our everyday lives,” Mandaviya said.

He emphasised that cycling was not merely a physical activity but also a means of promoting fitness and awareness about healthy living.“Our youth must be conscious not only about their careers but also about their fitness and responsibility towards the nation,” he added.

Mandaviya said individual efforts towards fitness could collectively bring about a larger transformation and contribute to building a healthier society.

The Sports Minister also announced that the 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle, scheduled for November 29, would celebrate the Olympic Movement in India.

The milestone edition will focus on reaffirming India's commitment to Olympic values and encouraging greater participation in sports and physical activities, particularly among the youth.

Sanghavi appreciated the growing nationwide participation in the initiative, saying it was inspiring citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles and make fitness a regular habit.

The Gandhinagar celebrations began with a community Zumba session at Dandi Kutir at 6:30 a.m., followed by a 2.5-km cycling rally to Mahatma Mandir and back.

International soft tennis medallists Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena and Aniket Patel also joined the celebrations. Fit India Ambassadors Rakesh Saini and Bhishma Madhani, along with Fit India Champions Bhanu and Urvi, were present.

The event was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar.

Launched in December 2024 by Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has developed into a nationwide community fitness movement under the message of“Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, promoting physical activity, sustainable mobility and community participation.