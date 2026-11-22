MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could "barely breathe" until an alliance was formed between AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram President Chandra Shekhar Aazad.

This comes after police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday mistakenly gave a guard of honour to Owaisi at the Circuit House, apparently mistaking him for a Supreme Court judge who was scheduled to visit the premises.

The action prompted an inquiry into the incident.

Taking a swipe at the incident, Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "That guard of honour was meant just for him (Owaisi). This is because until an alliance between Owaisi and Chandra Shekhar Aazad was not taking shape, the Bharatiya Janata Party could barely breathe."

She was referring to the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance, formed by Owaisi and Aazad for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chaturvedi alleged that Owaisi benefits the BJP in elections being held across various states.

"Everyone knows how he (Owaisi) has functioned as the "BJP's B-team" to benefit the party, whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and now in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

"So, they welcomed him (Owaisi) wholeheartedly with full dignity and a guard of honour," the Shiv Sena-UBT MP remarked.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi also backed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks advocating strong ties and defence purchases with Israel.

Her defence came after former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the LoP's remarks on the issue.

According to Chaturvedi, whatever Rahul Gandhi said was from the perspective of national interest.

"Putting the country first, he (Rahul Gandhi) stated that we have ties with Israel and our bilateral relationship will continue, while also maintaining that our government should speak about what is happening in Palestine," she said.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader also added: "I see neither hypocrisy nor anything wrong in that, whether on issues concerning Pakistan or Israel, he (Rahul Gandhi) has spoken in national interest. Governments come and go, but the country's interest is paramount, which he has reflected in his comments."